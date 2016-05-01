Centra Celebrates Nurse’s Week

Centra Southside Community Hospital is celebrating National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week next week, May 6-12.

National Hospital Week celebrates hope, healing, the hospitals, and the women and men who support the health and well-being of their communities through dedication and care from the heart.

Celebrating National Hospital Week provides an opportunity to thank all of the dedicated individuals – physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, volunteers, administrators and so many more – for their contributions.

National Nurses Week is also being celebrated this week. This celebration ends on the birthday of Florence Nightingale-May 12. The purpose of this week-long celebration is to raise awareness of the value of nursing and help educate the public about the role nurses play in meeting the healthcare needs of Americans. Join us in celebrating the nurses of our nation, who are at the forefront of improving patient care and transforming healthcare.