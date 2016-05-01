PECPS Students Undertake Community Service Project

For their 2019 community service project, the Prince Edward County Schools (PECPS) Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council successfully executed a project with assisted living facility The Woodland, entitled “Warming the Hearts of The Woodland.”

Each year, the council chooses a project in an effort to better the surrounding Farmville and Prince Edward communities. For this year’s project, students collected supplies throughout the spring semester in preparation, including toiletries, puzzles, and other necessities for residents at The Woodland.

The project culminated on April 26 with a visit to The Woodland. During their time at the facility, students distributed supplies to residents, played games with them, and spent time keeping them company. In addition, four handmade blankets produced by the students will be Monday night bingo prizes.

The Woodland is an important staple in the Farmville community. According to their website, they offer residents “the freedom and security to enjoy a carefree, active lifestyle” while still allowing them to receive care when necessary. Volunteering at the facility was beneficial for students and Woodland residents alike.

Students visiting the Woodland. Left to Right:

Front Row: Francine Smith, Ann Long

Back Row: Sharna Foster, Alexis Kirby, Harry Rust, Ashton Giles, Meera Mishra, Jeremiah Bates