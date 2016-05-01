BUCKINGHAM COUNTY HOLDS DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS

The Buckingham County Democratic Committee hereby announces that it will hold an assembled caucus (mass meeting) beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Social Services/Health Department Building’s. Lower Conference Room located at 13360 W. James Anderson Highway, Buckingham, VA. This assembled caucus is for the purpose of nominating Democratic Candidates for Commissioner of the Revenue, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sheriff, Treasurer and Members of the Buckingham Board of Supervisors for all Election Districts (1-7). The check-in time will be at 6:00 p.m., with voting taking place at 7 p.m.

Any person wishing to be a candidate for one of the above-named positions must file a candidacy form and a $50 filing fee with Thomas Jordan Miles III, Vice-Chairman and Committee Presiding Officer, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Any person attending the caucus, before participating in said caucus, shall sign a standardized declaration form stating that he or she is a Democrat, believes in the principles of the Democratic Party, does not intend to support any candidate who is opposed to a democratic nominee in the ensuing general election, and is a registered voter in Buckingham County. Declaration forms must be filled out at the caucus prior to voting.

In the event that only one person files for each position, the caucus for that position will be cancelled. Cancellation notification will be made via local media.

For further information, please contact Thomas Jordan Miles III, Committee Vice-Chairman and Committee Presiding Officer, at 434-390-7023 or email thomas.jordan.miles@gmail.com.