Little Saylers Creek Bridge Remains Closed

ROAD CREWS ARE GEARING UP FOR A BUSY WEEK ACROSS PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

ROUTE 600 OVER LITTLE SAYLERS CREEK REMAINS CLOSED FOR REPAIRS…WITH TRAFFIC BEING DETOURED VIA 600-EAST, 617-SOUTH, 307-WEST, AND 600-NORTHEAST. WE’RE TOLD STRUCTURAL STEAL IS BEING FABRICATED AND GALVINIZED. THE BRIDGE SHOULD BE REOPEND THIS SUMMER. WATCH FOR INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES ALONG ROUTE 460 BUSINESS NEAR THE HOSPITAL IN FARMVILLE. THE PEDESTRIAN TRAIL PROJECT IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION THIS MONTH. CREWS WILL ALSO BE DOING RURAL RUSTIC PROJECT WORK ALONG ROUTE 661.