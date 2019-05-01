Students from PECPS Enjoy Visit to Glory Reins Ranch

Last week, students from Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) visited Glory Reins Ranch in Farmville. Their trip consisted of a variety of fun activities, including some up-close encounters with animals.

According to its website, Glory Reins is a therapeutic horse ranch who “offers a unique approach to individuals hurting and coping with difficult circumstances.” Through a team of devoted volunteers, the organization uses Christian principles to guide visitors through activities. Glory Reins’s ultimate goal is to help visitors by “physically, mentally, and spiritually strengthening and nourishing the body and soul.”

While at Glory Reins, students practiced leading, grooming, and riding horses. They also worked on craft projects and played games. Their session was tailored with their needs in mind, and lasted for an hour and a half. Photos documenting the trip showed engaged learners and bright smiles all around.

L to R: Samantha Kolpien Longwood University Student Teacher, Gabriel Warren, Chaquita Deane Paraprofessional PECHS, Feline Hines Special Education teacher PECHS, Janet Green PE teacher PECHS, Kelly McConnell Paraprofessional PECHS, Sandee Draper Special Education teacher PECHS, Bailey Moran Longwood University Student teacher, Olivia Shores