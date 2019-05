One person has died after a crash with a semi tractor trailer rig in Prince Edward County Wednesday. A statement from VSP Spokesperosn Corinne Geller says that a Kia Soul was headed east on Route 360 when it crossed the center line and through the median. It then struck the weestbound semi head on. The driver of the Kia, 34 year-old Yahya Khalil Abdurrahman, of Meherrin, later died at Centra Southside in Farmville. The semi driver was not injured.