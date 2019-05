Prince Edward County TRIAD Hosting Educational Event for Seniors VO

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY TRIAD IS HOSTING AN INFORMATIONAL PRESENTATION NEXT WEEK. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

NEXT FRIDAY THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY TRIAD IS HOSTING A FREE LUNCH AND PRESENTATION IN FARMVILLE. AREA SENIORS, THEIR FAMILIES AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE FREE EVENT. THE FEATURED GUEST SPEAKER WILL BE ELISE HEMMER WITH CENTRA CARE. WE’RE TOLD IN ADDITION TO FREE LUNCH, THERE WILL ALSO BE DOOR PRIZES FOR ATTENDEES. THE PRESENTATION STARTS AT NOON FRIDAY MAY 10th AT FIREMEN’S ARENA ON ZION HILL ROAD IN FARMVILLE.