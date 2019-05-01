9th Annual FFA “Little Farmers’ Day” a hit at APS

In April, a stroll across the Appomattox Primary School campus might have reminded you of a barnyard. ACHS FFA members planned and organized the eighth annual “Little Farmers Day” for the entire first grade at APS. The purpose of the event was to help first graders understand where their food comes from, how to care for animals, and to expose them to the wide variety of agricultural industries in Appomattox County. Approximately 40 FFA members spent the day at 10 different stations that ranged from beef cattle, equine, poultry, small grains, and horticulture and more. Each first grade student got to hold baby chicks, pet a pig, sheep, goat, horse and cow, plant a tree, milk a cow, learn lawnmower and agricultural tractor safety, make a grain art jar and meet Smokey The Bear.

Little Farmers’ Day was made possible in part by a very generous donor. The event would not have been possible without the generous support of many organizations and individuals who donated resources or time. The ACHS FFA would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to: APS first grade teachers, staff, and chaperones; Alison Maxwell, APS Principal; Appomattox FFA Alumni Association, Kroger of Appomattox; The Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, Inc.; the Virginia Soybean Association; the Virginia Egg Council; Virginia Cooperative Extension; the American Boer Goat Association; the American Quarter Horse Association; the American Lamb Board; the National Pork Board; Meherrin Agricultural Company; Rick Butler, BJ Butler, and Chad Wisecarver Virginia Department of Forestry, Chris Sams, Spring Hill Farms; Angela Prince, Willow Pond Farm; Tractor Supply Co., Appomattox; Virginia FFA Association; and the countless others who helped behind the scene. This activity demonstrates the FFA’s commitment to premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.