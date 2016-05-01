Catholic Church Requests Abandonment Of Part Of Farmville Street

The Town oif Farmville has scheduled a special council meeting for 6:45 on Wednesday, May 8th. The meeting weill be held in the Council chambers of Town Hall at 116 North Main STreet in Farmville. A public notice from the town council says the meeting is being held in order to get puhblic input on a request by Saint Theresa Catholic Church for the abandonment of a portion of Grove Street between Buffalo Street and the Longwood University Pedestrian Bridge. ANyone wishing to comment should plant to attend the hearing. A vote will likely be taken after the public comment session on Wednesday. If you have any questions, you can call the Town Manager’s office at 434-392-5686.