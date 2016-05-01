High Bridge Railroad Club Open House

High Bridge Railroad Club will be holding an open house on Saturday, May 4th from 9am to 4pm, during the Heart of Virginia Festival. High Bridge Railroad Club is located at 106 Fourth Street (in the basement of Crute Stage) in downtown Farmville. Just look for the sign near the basement steps and you should be able to find uit. Admission is free but donations are gladly accepted. And of course, be sure to bring the kids! For more information, please contact Rod Vance at 434-392-5100 or visit the website at www.sites.google.com/site/HBRRClub.