A dealdy crash in Charlotte OCunty has claimed the life of a woman from Chesterfield. According to VSp SPokesperson COrinne Geller, the crash happened on April 18th just after 11pm on Route 360, about a mile west of Route 710. A 2007 Honda Accord was headed east on Route 360 when the driver ran off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to go back onto the pavement and cross completely across the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree. The driver, identified as 21 year-old Melanie Foreman, of CHesterfield, was killed.