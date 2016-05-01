PECHS Sudents Excel At Chemistry Olympiad

Prince Edward County High School recently competed in the Chemistry Olympiad Exam, with severa students qualifying to take the National Exam. Held annually, the Chemistry Olympiad is a worldwide competition. PECHS students on the Chemistry Olympiad Team have competed for the past five years, earning a total of five awards at the regional level. In 2018, the current team earned the Team Award for the First-Year Exam and attended the awards meeting at VCU, which was sponsored by the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society. The current 2018-19 team consists of Katrina Carrera, Maria Carrera, Tiba Hamza, Antonio Harvey, Naomi Jones, Rachel Kinzer, Abigail Swanson, Emma Watson, and Melissa Williams. Tiba Hamza and Rachel Kinzer earned 2 nd and 3 rd place, respectively, in the region for their scores on the 2 nd Year Exam. This achievement qualifies them to take the National Exam in April. Katrina Carrera, Maria Carrera, and Naomi Jones qualified as alternates for the National Exam. Overall team awards remain under consideration.