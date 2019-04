Ground has been broken for the FACES Food Pantry in Farmville, right next to the Southside Family YMCA. On Wednesday, community leaders gathered for a cermonial groundbreaking. WA Stratton Construction will be in charge of building the new food pantry, which had annoucned last week that it would be moving to the new location due to outgrowing it’s old space, as well as flooding problems. The new building will also iunclude a large parking lot. COnstruction is expected to last six months.