Arrests Made In Campbell County Murder Case

Two arrests have been made in a homicide case in Campbell County. On Thursday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year-old Ashard Adams and 27 year-old Antonio Waller in connection with the April 13th death of 54 year-old Orlando Robery, of Brookneal. Both men are currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond. The sheriff’s department says that deputies responded to a home on Hat CReek Road in Brookneal for the report of an unconscious man. Robey was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are not sharing yet how they linked Adams and Waller to the crime. However, they continue to ask anyone with information about the case to call CrimeStoppers at 888-798-5900.