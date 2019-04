Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging Honored at State Capitol

STATE LAWMAKERS ARE HONORING THE HEART OF VIRGINIA’S AGENCY ON AGING. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

VIRGINIA LEGISLATORS IN THE SENATE AND HOUSE OF DELEGATES…ISSUING A JOINT RESOLUTION…HONORING PIEDMONT SENIOR RESOURCES AREA AGENCY ON AGING…FOR ITS WORK ADOCATING, ADVANCING AND ACHIEVING THE INDEPENDENCE FOR SENIORS IN THE HEART OF VIRGINIA. DIRECTOR OF NUTRITION AND TRANSPORTATION JORDAN MILES SAYS THEY HAVE A LARGE FOOTPRINT…

(cut)

MILES…ALSO RECOGNIZED AND WELCOMED DURING A CEREMONY AT THE CAPITOL.