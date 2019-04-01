HSC Cycling Club and ODK Buy Bikes for PECMS Students

At the root of this idea was Cycling Club president Andrew Howell ’20, a biochemistry and molecular biology major who wanted to empower middle schoolers to develop strong study habits and positive behavior. “Middle school is a perfect place to start good habits in preparation for high school,” he said. David Fluharty ’19, Cycling Club vice president agreed adding, “So many students miss out on opportunities because they’re not motivated in high school, so we thought we could incentivize a good work-ethic early. We especially wanted to reach those who didn’t already have those good study habits in place.”

They devised a plan to reward middle school students with a ticket voucher every time they successfully turned in their homework or were recognized for good behavior. Prince Edward County Middle School principal Thomas Foster helped devise the details of the reward system so the competition would be fair for all students. Middle schoolers earned tickets from January to April, then entered them in a raffle drawing for a new bike at the end of the spring semester. The more assignments they completed, the better their chances of winning a bike. The Hampden-Sydney students even created an inspiring name for the program, based on the Prince Edward County Eagles mascot—called “Taking Flight.”

With a plan in place, the Cycling Club needed to raise more funds than their budget would allow to make this program successful, so they contacted Sandy Cooke, director of civic engagement at Hampden-Sydney, who suggested a fundraising collaboration with Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), a national leadership honor society at the College. Together, Andrew, David, and ODK president Hayden Gunn ’19 successfully raised enough money from the Hampden-Sydney community—over $5,000—to purchase 24 Schwinn all-terrain bicycles with accompanying safety gear. Hayden, an engineering physics and chemistry double major, enthusiastically stepped in to help contribute to the fundraising campaign saying, “Being a leader of leaders is a unique position to be in,” since it allowed him to bring leaders from many student organizations together for this project.

Finally, on April 18, PECMS students excitedly gathered to witness the raffle drawing and announcement of the winners. Twenty-four lucky (and hardworking) students—12 girls and 12 boys—took home brand new bikes and helmets. Said Sandy Cooke, “It has been a joy working with these Hampden-Sydney students and watching their ideas come to life while inspiring the children of Prince Edward County.”

Hampden-Sydney’s Cycling Club is only a few years old, but they already have a lot going on. They ride on- and off-campus at least once a week—on roadways and on Hampden-Sydney’s Wilson Trail, and they perform regular trail maintenance on the Wilson Trail. With assistance from director of outdoor adventure Scott Schmolesky, they hope to have a new bike rental program for Hampden-Sydney students up and running by next fall.

PE Middle School Principal Thomas Foster said, “This partnership with Hampden-Sydney College and Prince Edward County Middle School is exciting. Recognizing student effort, achievement and respect is important to building overall school culture. We look forward to future collaborations with H-SC.”

Row 1 (bottom, L-R) Synkaila Johnson, Morgan Wolf, Josh Simon, Deomannie Innis, Brianna Powell, Samantha King, Terrell Chapman, Abigail (Liniah) Thompson

Row 2 (L-R) Adrien Rodriguez, Matthew Coleman, Miki’Leigh Robertson, Savanah Loveday, Dionna Jennings, Evan Coleman, Ms. Greer

Row 3 (L-R) Avey’on Knight, Dorothy Gautrau, Iniyah Mitchell

Row 4 (L-R) Matthew Tobias, Shane Garrison, Quatrell Miller, De’Mani Atkins

Row 5 – Samuel Christian