Lawmakers Honor Work Of Piedmont Senior Resources In The Community

Virginia legislators in the Senate and House of Delegates recently honored Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging for its work in advocating, advancing and achieving independence for the aging community in the Heart of Virginia. The honor came in the form of a Senate Joint Resolution sponsored by Sen. Mark Peake, a loyal support

of PSR; Del. James Edmunds, another agency supporter, co-sponsored the commending resolution, making it a joint resolution by both houses of the legislature.