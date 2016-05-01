STATE LEGISLATORS HONOR WORK OF PIEDMONT SR. RESOURCES IN COMMUNITY

Virginia legislators in the Senate and House of Delegates recently honored Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging for its work in advocating, advancing and achieving independence for the aging community in the Heart of Virginia.

The honor came in the form of a Senate Joint Resolution sponsored by Sen. Mark Peake, a loyal support of PSR; Del. James Edmunds, another agency supporter, co-sponsored the commending resolution, making it a joint resolution by both houses of the legislature.

“We’re supremely proud and humbled by this resolution honoring and commending our agency,” said PSR CEO Justine A. Young. “We’re thankful for this honor and very thankful for the effort of Sen. Peake, Del. Edmunds, and all other legislators in Richmond who share our agency and staff’s steadfast commitment to helping seniors age gracefully, advocating for their independence and well-being.”

Before the resolution was adopted, the Senate of Virginia recognized and welcomed to the Capitol Director of Nutrition and Transportation Thomas Jordan Miles III, who was lobbying with the Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging and PSR.

The resolution highlights the work that PSR has performed in the seven-county area of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties for more than 40 years. Full text of the resolution is below.