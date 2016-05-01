P E County Receives $10,000 Grant from the VA Tourism Corporation

Today, Prince Edward County announced that it has received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) “50 Years of Love” grant fund. “50 Years of Love” is part of VTC’s efforts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Virginia is for Lovers tourism slogan, which was created in 1969 by Richmond-based advertising agency Martin & Woltz.

Prince Edward has partnered with a growing list of local businesses to co-brand the 50 Years of Love with our VisitFarmville.com brand promoting three different weekend events through Summer and early Fall. All event weekends will be promoted starting at the Heart of Virginia Festival on May 4th and utilizing Virginia.org, VisitFarmville.com, local radio stations and each of the partner’s social media and websites. Visitors will be encouraged to pick up a newly designed passport, to be used at each participating partner’s business, including at the Heartland Regional Visitor Center. After the third weekend’s festival is completed, there will be drawings for three all-expenses paid weekend for two right back here in Farmville (value of $1,000 each).

“Virginia is for Lovers is one of the most iconic tourism slogans in the world, and we are thrilled to be celebrating “50 years of Love” with partners from around the Commonwealth in 2019,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “This grant program provides an engaging opportunity for destinations across the state to showcase what makes a vacation in Virginia so special, and helps to show travelers why Virginia is for Lovers still rings true 50 years later.”

Magi Van Eps, Tourism Coordinator for Prince Edward County says, “This $10,000 infusion into our marketing program in Prince Edward County will allow the community’s businesses to come together to develop three festival weekend packages which will encourage new visitors to come to Farmville Virginia where they will stay longer and spend more money.”

Prince Edward County Board of Supervisor Chairman, Jim Wilck states, “Tourism has been a significant area of growth for Prince Edward County over the last 10 years. During this time, grant support from the Virginia Tourism Corporation has leveraged County tourism development funding making our community more visible and inviting to visitors, and encouraging more people to discover Farmville. This new $10,000 marketing grant award will go a long way towards promoting businesses throughout Prince Edward County during our “50 Years of Love in Farmville Celebration.”

In total, VTC awarded $390,000 to 39 tourism marketing programs across the Commonwealth to help increase visitation and revenue. Each grant recipient received a $10,000 grant for its “50 Years of Love” project, with the requirement of engaging 10 or more tourism partners in order to receive grant funding.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency responsible for marketing Virginia to visitors and promoting the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, which is celebrating 50 years in 2019. Tourism is an instant revenue generator in Virginia. In 2017, visitors spent $25 billion, which supported 232,000 jobs and contributed $1.73 billion in state and local taxes.

About Virginia is for Lovers

Fifty years after its creation, Virginia is for Lovers continues to be one of the most recognizable and iconic tourism slogans of all time. Virginia is for Lovers was inducted into the Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame on Sept. 21, 2009. The slogan was included in the Advertising Icon Museum alongside fellow 2009 inductees, the AOL Running Man, the Budweiser Clydesdales and State Farm’s slogan, Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is There. This recognition came on the heels of Forbes.com tapping Virginia is for Lovers as one of the top 10 tourism marketing campaigns of all time. Today, a new generation is discovering love for Virginia’s mountains, beaches, history, theme parks, vibrant cities, outdoor activities, sports and hospitality.

For more information about 50 Years of Love in Farmville, please contact Magi Van Eps, Tourism Coordinator for Prince Edward County: mvaneps@co.prince-edward.va.us or call 434.392.1482.

For more information about 50 Years of Love, please visit https://www.virginia.org/virginiaisforlovers

For more information and to plan your next vacation in Virginia, please visit www.virginia.org.