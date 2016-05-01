PECMS Collaborates With Longwood University On Drama Production

For the first time in history, Prince Edward County Middle School (PECMS) and Longwood University collaborated on a drama production. PECMS students auditioned for the coveted 15 roles in Ian McWethy and Jason

Pizzarello’s comedy When Bad Things Happen to Good Actors. Longwood student Payton Vernier served as the stage manager of the production, and a course at the school worked on stage design and props. Dr. Frazier, Professor in Residence at James Madison University for Prince Edward County Public Schools, oversaw the collaboration. Dr. Frazier reported a great turnout for the event which included Dr. Ronda Scarrow, Assistant Professor of Theatre Education at Longwood University, as well as many Longwood theatre students. PECMS Eagles shone during their time onstage and are excited to work with Longwood in the future.