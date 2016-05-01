PECPS To Change The Way It Identifies Gifted Students

Prince Edward County Public Schools has unveiled a new plan to completely revamp its program for gifted students. Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson and Gifted Student Coordinator Ruth WIlliamson worked with a consultant from Illinois who suggested the proposed changes. One idea owuld be to include universal screenings for all students in first and 4th grades using measures that test students’ intellectual abilities. ANy student who scores in the top ten percent would be recommended for more testing. Right now, the gifted program identifies students who score in the 98th percentile of two natiuonally recognized tests.