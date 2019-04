Prince Edward County Middle School Students Participate in Longwood Universty Theater Project

WE’RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT A COLLABORATION BETWEEN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL AND LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

PECMS STUDENTS AUDITIONED FOR 15 ROLES IN IN IAN McWETHY AND JASON PIZZARELLO’S COMEDY “WHEN BAD THINGS HAPPEN TO GOOD ACTORS.” OTHER LONGWOOD STUDENTS SERVED AS STAGE HANDS AND THE PRODUCTION STAFF. THE PROJECT…OVERSEEN BY DOCTOR FRAZIER, PROFESSOR IN RESIDENCE AT JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY FOR PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS. PECMS PRINCIPAL THOMAS FOSTER THANKED LONGWOOD STAFF AND STUDENTS FOR THE COLLABORATION. WE’RE TOLD THE PRODUCTION DREW A GREAT TURNOUT…AND THEY’RE ALREADY PLANNING THEIR NEXT PROJECT.