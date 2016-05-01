PEC EAGLES SPOTLIGHT IN THEATRE COLLABORATION WITH LWU

For the first time in history, Prince Edward County Middle School (PECMS) and Longwood University collaborated on a drama production.

PECMS students auditioned for the coveted 15 roles in Ian McWethy and Jason Pizzarello’s comedy When Bad Things Happen to Good Actors. Longwood student Payton Vernier served as the stage manager of the production, and a course at the school worked on stage design and props. Dr. Frazier, Professor in Residence at James Madison University for Prince Edward County Public Schools, oversaw the collaboration.

Mr. Thomas Foster, Principal at PECMS, expressed appreciation for those who assisted with the collaboration. He stated that he “would like to thank all stakeholders that helped to make this vision a reality, especially Dr. Frazier, Dr. Ronda Scarrow and Ms. Vernier.” He also said that he “looks forward to future partnerships with Longwood as we develop and expand our drama program at PECMS.”

Dr. Frazier reported a great turnout for the event which included Dr. Ronda Scarrow, Assistant Professor of Theatre Education at Longwood University, as well as many Longwood theatre students. PECMS Eagles shone during their time onstage and are excited to work with Longwood in the future.