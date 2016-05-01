Duck Derby Fast Approaching. Get Your Tickets Now!

The United Way of Prince Edward County’s signature 2nd Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby is almost here and there are just a little over 300 tickets left to sell. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 3, and will be held at Riverside Park in conjunction with the Heart of Virginia Festival. All proceeds will benefit the United Way’s 22 partner organizations. Last year’s derby brought in approximately $9,000. This year, 1,000 tickets were printed, and will be sold until noon the day of the derby. That is, unless they sell out sooner. You can purchase tickets at various locations aroudn Farmville, including Citizens Bank and Trust and Benchmark. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The owner of the first-place duck will get $1,000. Secon dplace gets $500 and third place will get $250.