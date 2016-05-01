PEC Middle School Students Experience College Life

Last week, 50 students from Prince Edward County Middle School (PECMS) traveled to James Madison University (JMU) for a field trip. This trip was the first of its kind for Prince Edward and allowed students to experience university life firsthand.

Michael Walsh (Dean of Admissions at JMU) and Bev Walker (Middle School Coordinator) funded the trip with support from the JMU Office of Access and Inclusion. Dr. Chapman Frazier, JMU Professor in Residence for Prince Edward County Public Schools, also assisted in the planning and execution of the trip.

The students arrived on-campus in Harrisonburg at 10:30 AM and participated in the Science in a Sphere Activity. They also ate lunch at JMU’s Dining Hall, attended a Student Welcome Panel Session, participated in the “Picture Yourself in College” event, and took a guided tour of the Student Success Center. Each of these activities helped students expand their understanding of college life.