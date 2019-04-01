Eagles Succeed at Future Business Leaders of America State Competition

Prince Edward County High School students recently participated in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) state leadership conference held Reston Virginia. Students returned home as proud winners and state officers.

For several months leading up to the competition, students prepared by researching, reading, and writing. Their hard work paid off on the day of the competition when several students won awards. Tiba Hamza received first place in Health Care Administration; a team comprised of Sam Detrick and Ben Edwards received third place in Marketing; and Mason Kinne participated in Public Speaking. Because of their success at the state level, Hamza, Detrick, and Edwards are now eligible to attend the National Leadership FBLA Competition in June in San Antonio, Texas.

We are so proud of these students for achieving excellence through their involvement in FBLA.

Students pictured are Sam Detrick, Tiba Hamza, Ben Edwards, and Mason Kinne.