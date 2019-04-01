Centra Names New President and CEO

Centra is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew (Andy) T. Mueller, M.D., to the role of president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 15, 2019.

“After a comprehensive national search process, the board is pleased to announce that we have selected a highly qualified individual to assume leadership of Centra,” said Amy Ray, chair of the Centra Board of Directors. “Dr. Mueller’s values and experience are consistent with Centra’s mission to care for our patients, their families and the communities of central Virginia. His proven track record of healthcare leadership, deep industry knowledge and his primary care background, make him uniquely qualified to lead Centra successfully into the future.”

Dr. Mueller began his employment career in college as a cooperative engineering intern at NASA’s Johnson Space Center where he worked in support of the Space Shuttle Program. He completed his B.S. degree with honors in electrical engineering at North Carolina State University and his Doctor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina. While serving in the Air Force after medical school, Dr. Mueller deployed twice, overseas, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom as a flight surgeon. Most recently, Dr. Mueller served as a Senior Vice President at Novant Health, a large, multi-state integrated healthcare delivery system.

While at Novant Health, Dr. Mueller held increasingly responsible roles in ambulatory services, physician networks and clinical service lines. During the last four years he served as President of the Greater Charlotte Market, the largest market within Novant Health. Under his leadership, the Greater Charlotte Market grew considerably across all service lines, developed new clinical programs and set new records for growth in outpatient volumes and new patient encounters. During his career, Dr. Mueller has had numerous experiences across many facets of the continuum of care and has a proven history of working collaboratively with independent as well as employed physicians. Dr. Mueller has a strong background with medical education programs and will advance the educational mission of Centra with local institutions of higher learning. Dr. Mueller has continued to practice family medicine throughout his career and plans to continue seeing patients, as time allows, in Lynchburg.

“I am so excited to join the Centra team and become part of the central Virginia community,” said Dr. Mueller. “It is a tremendous honor to serve as part of a truly integrated and comprehensive healthcare system that is widely known for the quality of care it delivers. I look forward to partnering with the entire medical staff to enhance care, grow strategically and create greater value for the patients and communities served by Centra. I am grateful and thankful to the Centra Board of Directors for this opportunity and look forward to helping them achieve the mission and vision of Centra Health.”

“I am confident Dr. Mueller will continue to develop our mission and deepen our commitment to our communities. We are excited to welcome Andy and his wife, Courtney and their three daughters to the Centra family.

I would also like to thank Michael Elliott for his dedication, stewardship and initiative during his tenure as interim CEO,” said Mrs. Ray.