Buckingham Chamber Hears Guest Speakers

Tripp Maxey, second from left, and Lori Gilroy, far right, spoke to the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night during its “How’s Business?” series. Maxey owns and operates Tripp Maxey Construction and Gilroy operates James River Equipment in Dillwyn. Both discussed the respective states of their businesses, their challenges and their successes. “The Chamber is proud to have Tripp and Lori representing their businesses, and we welcome other businesses to Boone for the small fee of $35 a year, which covers all monthly meetings, networking events, meet and greets, special promotions, discounts, and more,” said Chamber Vice President Jordan Miles. Pictured with Maxey and Gilroy and Sandra Moss, far left, and Janet Miller, second from right.