Farmville’s FACES Food Pantry To Move To New Location

The local fiiod pantry in Farmville, FACES, will move from its current locatuion on North South STreet to a plot of land right next to the Southside Virginia Family YMCA on Commerce Road. FACES President Ellery Sedgwick says the food pantry has simply outgrown is current facility and needs more space. She also says they’ve had problems with the floorindg due to the persistent flooding. Sedgwick says the only reason the pantry has been able to survive is due to a generous grant from a hunger relief organization called Feed More, which donated 400-thousand dollars to FACES. A new building will be built on Commerce Road that will be 7-thousand square feet. Plans also call for a parking lot to hold 50 cars.