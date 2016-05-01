Buckingham Chamber Welcomes New Businesses

Tripp Maxey, second from left, and Lori Gilroy, far right, spoke to the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night during its “How’s Business?” series. Maxey owns and operates Tripp Maxey Construction and Gilroy operates James River Equipment in Dillwyn. Both discussed the respective states of their businesses, their challenges and their successes. Chamber Vice Presdident Jordan Miles the Third said that the chamber is proud to have Tripp and Lori representing their businesses. The chamber welcomes other businesses for a small fee of $35 per year to cover monthly meetings, networking events, and meet and greets.