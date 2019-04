Town of Farmville Hiring

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS LOOKING FOR A NEW SECRETARY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THERE’S AN OPENING AT TOWN HALL FOR A FULL-TIME SECRETARY TO PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE, OPERATIONAL AND CLERICAL SUPPORT TO ALL AREAS WITHIN THE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE. THE POSITION WIL REPORT DIRECTLY TO THE ASSISTANT TOWN MANAGER. ESSENTIAL DUTIES INCLUDE DEVELOPING, PREPARING, DISTRIBUTING AND FILING CORRESPONDENCES, REPORTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS….COORDINATING, SCHEDULING, AND MAINTAINING CALENDARS OF MEETINGS AND EVENTS…CREATING, MAINTAINING AND UPDATING DATABASES AND OTHER FILES…AMONG OTHER THINGS. THE SALARY FOR THE POSITION RANGES FROM 28-TO-41-THOUSAND DOLLARS. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE TOWN’S TREASURER’S OFFICE. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS APRIL 30th.