PE Co. High School Yearbook Staff Receives Award

The Jostens annual Look Book, which celebrates outstanding yearbooks from around the world, has just been released, and the 2018 PECHS Eagle achieved the overall status of Honorable Mention, out of thousands of yearbooks that were submitted. A handful of Virginia schools were honored with the status of Excellence, and only eight Virginia schools were chosen for Honorable Mention, most of which are large schools. According to Jostens, their Look Book is the largest and most comprehensive publication of its kind in the world. Prince Edward County High School is proud to be included in this year’s Look Book. Congratulations to Ms. Debbie Rush, adviser, and the 2018 Eagle staff for achieving this mark of excellence.