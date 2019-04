Some changes in the garbage routes due to the upcoming Easter holiday in Farmville. A statement from the town syas there will be no residential or business collection, no cardboard, and no miscellaneous collections on April 22nd. Mondays and Tuesday routes will both be picked up on Tuesday, the 23rd, so the town asks that those residents have their carts out by 7am on the 23rd. Business garbage and cardboard will be pciked up on Tuesday and Friday that week.