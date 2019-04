ANother name is jumping into the race for Prince Edward County Sheriff. Former deputy Tony Epps says he will run for the post in the November general election. Epps is 53 and a Rice resident. Epps has three grown children with his late wife Paige. His annoucnement says he worked for Prince Edward County from 1987 until 2005, serving as a deputy, a K9 handler, lead investiogator, supervisor and a sergeant. He also says he assisted with balancing the sheriff’s budget.