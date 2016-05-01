Cannonball Run Honors Slain VSP Trooper Lucas Dowell

An annual memorial run that honors fallen law enforcement officers stopped at the Virginia State Police Division Headquarters in Wytheville on Sunday. The stop was to make a formal presentation to the parents of Trooper Lucas Dowell, a Chilhowie native who was gunned down on February 4th in the line of duty. Dowell was assisting with the execution of a search warrant in Cumberland County. Trooper Dowell was assigned for patrol to the Appomattox Division’s Area 20 Office, which encompasses Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst and Campbell. Since its inception in 2016, the Cannonball RUn vows to show support and camraderie to the families of fallen officers by donating them 10-thousand dollars. This year’s run traveled more than 3-thousand miles from Redondo Beach, California to Washignton DC.