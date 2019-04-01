P E Co. Public Schools Receive Exxon Grants for Student Projects

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) recently received three 2018 Educational Alliance grants. The elementary, middle, and high schools will each receive one $500 grant to fund student-centered projects.

Jeff Shanaberger of Ellington Energy, Inc. applied for the Educational Alliance grant. Exxon Mobil, who supported the Educational Alliance’s grant project, has a long history of supporting educational programs that benefit communities. Their generosity will allow Eagles to pursue projects they are passionate about.

All three schools have already determined how the money will be used. Prince Edward Elementary School will use their grant to fund the Kids Who Change the World Power-Up Program, in which students use mathematical and construction skills to aid charitable causes of their choosing. Prince Edward County Middle School’s grant will help them purchase supplies for use on the Makerspaces in the STEM lab. A portion of their funds will also go towards purchasing additional supplies to create Escape Rooms, which students use to review content standards beyond current science offerings. Lastly, Prince Edward County High School will use their grant to purchase building materials for students to design and build a storage closet in the gymnasium. This collaborative project will combine content from mathematics, science, and English courses to help students develop valuable workplace skills. Although all three projects differ in nature, each one promotes a culture of excellence and leadership among Prince Edward County Public Schools.

“We are grateful for such dedicated community partners like Jeff Shanaberger and Ellington Energy. Their continued support for the students of Prince Edward County is invaluable.” said Dr. Barbara A. Johnson