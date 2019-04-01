Eagles Fly High at FCCLA Live Culinary Arts Competition

Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) students recently traveled to Virginia Beach, VA for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Live Culinary Arts Competition. After competing in the Occupational Division, they earned fifth place.

The students in attendance from the PECHS chapter of FCCLA were Jermiah Jennings, Joseph Phelps, and Cody Wooten. According to the FCCLA website, the mission of the group is “to focus on the multiple roles of family member, wage earner, and community leader.” Students adopted aspects of each of these three roles as they competed in the live competition.

The pressure of cooking in a timed, competitive setting was surely intense, but the PECHS team prevailed and represented Prince Edward well. We are proud of them for living our motto of “United in Excellence” and pursuing their passions beyond the county lines.

Pictured: Jermiah Jennings, Joseph Phelps and Cody Wooten