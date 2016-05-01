Centra Health Claims Third Party Audit Shows No Inappropriate Actions By Tibbs

In response to a civil lawsuit filed again the former CEO of Central Health, the company now says that an independent audit showed that there was “no evidence” that former CEO E.W. Tibbs ever engaged in inappropriate conduct or behavior during his time at Centra. A lawsuit filed by Stephanie Hale alleges that Tibbs sexually assaulted and solicited the former employee. Centra, however, refuses to say who did the third-party investigation. In a news release last week, the company said that the investigation concluded that there were no interactions between Tibbs and Hale. The lawsuit is filed against both Tibbs and Centra Health, as well as several unnamed employees.