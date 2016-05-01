Brock Donates $15M to Longwood University

Longwood University is getting a huge financial windfall. In a statement issued Wednesday, Longwood University announced that it will receive it’s largest donation ever of 15-million dollars. The donation is said to come from Joan Brock, who is a Longwood University class of 1964 graduate. The money will be used to build a new convocation and events center on campus next to Willet Hall, according to the release. The Joan Perry Brock Center is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2022. Brock and her late husband, Macon, had previously donated nearly 6-million dollars to Longwood in 2016. That money was used to create new student programs and the Brock Commons, which is the pedestrian walkway on campus. The new Joan Perry Brock Center will serve as the home for Longwood’s mens and womens basketball teams, seating up to 3-thousand people.