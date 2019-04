Congratulations to The Hotel Weyanoke for winning the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Looking Our Best award for April. The renovation of this hotel has really put Farmville on the map and we are thrilled to give this award!

Pictured L-R: Ilsa Loeser, Emily Pilk, Brandon Hennessey, Kayla Hogues, RJ Adkins, Elaina Hill, John Shideler, Linda Cheyne, Adam Reams, Joy Stump, Tom Robinson, Jennifer Huddleston, Stephanie Gilley, Kenneth Vaughan, and Calvin Couch