Eagles Soar into Scientific Achievement

In recent weeks, Prince Edward Middle School (PECMS) students have earned high achievements at school and district Science Fairs. At the school-level Science Fair, several PECMS students earned purple ribbons in recognition of their projects’ perfect scores. These students include fifth-grader Ava Tibbs; sixth-graders Avery Ivers, Gabe Leonard, Nina Davis, Jake Magin, and Josh Ragland; and seventh-grader Elizabeth McElfresh.

After their success at the school level, many Eagles moved on to the Appomattox District Science Fair last Saturday at Appomattox High School. At this fair, students presented their work again for a larger audience. Winners of purple ribbons at this level include fifth-graders Austin Johnson and Stephanie Riccio, sixth-grader Riley Fulcher, and seventh-grader Elizabeth McElfresh.

Through their hard work and dedication to academics, these students represented Prince Edward County Public Schools well to neighboring schools and made the district proud. We are proud to be “United in Excellence.” alongside these young scholars.