New Fiber Internet Option Has 750 Customers And Growing

CVEC has announced that 750 customers have signed up so far for broadband internet service offered by subsidiary Firefly Fiber. Due to state laws, CVEC cannot offer internet services, so it created the subsidiary and will pump profts back into the business to serve customers. So far, the service can reach up to 16-hundred homes and businesses beginning at Bent Creek near Route 26 to the village of Appomattox. CVEC CEO Gary WOod told the Farmville Herald that the company hopes to be able to reach up to 9-thousand total homes and businesses by the end of this year.