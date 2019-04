Appomattox Campaign Wraps Up This Weekend

VIRGINIA STATE PARKS ARE RETELLING THE FINAL DAYS OF THE APPOMATTOX CAMPAIGN OF THE CIVIL WAR THIS WEEK. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

SINCE MARCH 30th MULTIPLE STATE PARKS HAVE HELD EVENTS…CHRONICLING ROBERT E LEE’S RETREAT TO APPOMATTOX WHERE THE TREATY WITH ULYSSES S GRANT…BRINGING THE CIVIL WAR TO AN END IN 1865. DANIEL JORDAN IS MANAGER OF HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL STATE PARK…

(cut)

THE EVENTS CONCLUDE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT THE AMERICAN CIVIL WAR MUSEUM IN APPOMATTOX. FOR MORE DETAILS, GO TO APPOMATTOXCAMPAIGN.ORG.