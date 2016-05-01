Charlotte County Man & Woman Arrested After Barricade Situation

A CHarlotte COunty man and woman are now jailed after a Tri-County drug and gang task force raid. A statement from VSP SPokesperson Corinne Geller says the task force responded to tips that a man wanted in Charlotte County was visiting a friend at a home in the 2600 block of Double Bridges Road in Lunenburg County. When law enforcement got there, 21 year-old Eric Lee, of Keysville, ran inside and barricaded himself in the home. Other troopers and deputies were called to assist and eventually negotiated Lee’s safe surrender about five hours later. Meanwhile, 23 year-old Shannon Nicole Spillman, of Drakes Branch, was also charged with obstruiction of justice. An elderly woman inside the reisdence was not injured, but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.