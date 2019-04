THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 04/09/2018 AT 0755 HOURS.

THE PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR ASKIA HASSAN, A BLACK MALE, 73 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’ 8”, WEIGHT 140 lbs, WITH GREY EYES, AND BLACK HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PURPLE SHIRT, BLACK PANTS AND BROWN DRESS SHOES.

HE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN ON 04/8/2019, AT 2022 HOURS, AT HIS RESIDENCE, INDIAN ROAD, PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA, 23805.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND HIS DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY. HE MAY NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION.

PLEASE CONTACT THE PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 1-804-733-2770 IF LOCATED.

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com/