Kyanite Mining Receives Litter-Free Award

Kyanite Mining Corporation has been recognized for its business efforts in keeping the roadways across Buckingham County clean and litter-free. The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce bestowed its Community Pride Award for the month of April to Kyanite Mining, one of Buckingham’s largest employers. This is the first time this year the award, which seeks to commend and recognizes businesses for continued or new improvements to their grounds and facilities, has been presented, according to a statement from the chamber. Kyanite employees recently picked up more than 600 bags of litter along more than 20 roads in an effort to keep Buckingham beautiful.