Heartland Heroes Blood Drive Results Are In

THE RESULTS ARE IN FROM FRIDAY’S HEARTLAND HEROES BLOOD DRIVE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE FARMVILLE POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS TEAMED UP FOR THE APRIL 5th BLOOD DRIVE. DONORS WERE ASKED TO GIVE BLOOD IN HONOR OF THEIR FAVORITE DEPARTMENT…WITH THE DEPARTMENT THAT GARNERED THE MOST DONATIONS NAMED THE WINNER. AND THIS YEAR…IT WAS THE THE FARMVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT. ALL TOGETHER, THE BLOOD DRIVE NETTED 42 UNITS OF BLOOD…ENOUGHT TO SAVE 126 LIVES. ACCORDING TO THE AMERICAN RED CROSS, SOMEONE IN THE US NEEDS BLOOD EVERY TWO SECONDS…MAKING EFFORTS LIKE THE HEARTLAND HEROES BLOOD DRIVE ALL THE MORE IMPORTANT.