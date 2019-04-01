Scout Helps Students: Ryan Garrett’s Eagle Scout Project

In pursuit of the prestigious Eagle Rank, Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) senior Ryan Garrett has been working for the last month to improve the middle school’s Edible Schoolyard.

“Eagle Scout” is the final and highest rank in the Scouting system. Ascension to this rank marks the completion of one’s Boy Scout journey. One of the many requirements for becoming an Eagle Scout is to “plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or your community” (US Scouts). Garrett selected the Edible Schoolyard and immediately began working to improve the area.

With the help of several younger Boy Scouts from the Farmville Troop 6516—several of whom attend PECMS—Garrett has built a walkway through the Edible Schoolyard, painted the garden boxes, and restructured the aquaponics system. This transformation has been hugely beneficial to the middle school students, who are now able to better enjoy the space.

Garrett’s community service efforts exemplify the PECPS motto of “United in Excellence.” By bringing Farmville Scouts together to improve the Edible Schoolyard, Garrett demonstrates leadership ability and a drive to help others that will prove immensely valuable in his future endeavors.

1st Row, L to R: Luke Royall, Landon Stembridge, Stryder Lynch, Gabe Leonard

Middle Row, L to R: Mason Lang, Ryan Garrett, Eli Timma

Back row, L to R: Hayes Lang (squatting), Jack Jones, Brayden Bennett, James Royall, Holt Mason