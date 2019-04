The case of a pet pot bellied pig in Appomattox County is still up in the air. Local resident Jeffrey Moore Junior, of APpomattox, was charged by the town with a misdemeanor count of using land out of regulation. However, he claims his pot bellied pig named Chubb – is a pet companion. The case was supposed to be decided last week, buit there was no hearing. DIstrict Court Judge Rober Woodson Junior has not yet announced when a new hearing would be scheduled.