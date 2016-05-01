No Primary ELection To Be Held In Buckingham County

There is no need tol hold a primary election in Buckingham County in June. A notice from the Buckingham County Democratic Committee says they were notified by the elections coordinator that there us only one candidate for both Democrats and Republicans. All local offices are up for re-election except the Clerk of the COurt. They are the Senate and House of Delegates, Buckingham County Board oif SUpervisors, all seven positions… Dillwyn Town Council – all members including mayor and two Peter Francisco Soil & Water DIstrict Supervisors. Buckingham County School Board, all seven positions… and local constitutional offices such as the commissioner of revenue, commonwealth ayttorney, sheriff and treasurer.